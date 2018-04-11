BitBoost (BBT) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. BitBoost has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $30.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBoost token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBoost has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00782133 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014631 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174187 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitBoost Token Profile

BitBoost’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. The official message board for BitBoost is medium.com/bitboost. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBoost is www.bitboost.net.

Buying and Selling BitBoost

BitBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy BitBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBoost must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

