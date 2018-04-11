Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 27th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $2,538.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015136 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 21,129,122 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.