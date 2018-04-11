bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $26.73 Million (CRYPTO:BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. bitCNY has a market cap of $26.73 million and $16.39 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, Coinbene, AEX and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00794898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 154,103,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene, BitShares Asset Exchange, AEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bitCNY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.