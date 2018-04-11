bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.63 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange, Coinbene and AEX. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00796391 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00065224 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 153,896,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, AEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and Coinbene. It is not presently possible to purchase bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bitCNY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.