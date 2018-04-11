bitCNY Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, AEX and Coinbene. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00790017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00174229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 154,283,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, AEX, Coinbene and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not possible to purchase bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

