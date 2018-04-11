Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) Price Tops $1.53

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $27.48 million and $9,267.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00022359 BTC on exchanges including bitFlyer, Coinfloor, BitGrail and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00787037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,988 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, BitMarket, Bithumb, Liqui, Gemini, Quoine, LakeBTC, BTCTurk, Independent Reserve, Tidex, xBTCe, Binance, Coinfloor, Negocie Coins, BitGrail, ACX, GetBTC, Coinbene, OEX, OkCoin Intl., CEX.IO, BitMEX, Fisco, Bitso, Korbit, YoBit, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Mercado Bitcoin, Kucoin, GDAX, Paribu, QuadrigaCX, Bitcoin Indonesia, Coinsquare, CoolCoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Foxbit, Bibox, Upbit, TOPBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Bitstamp, Gatecoin, AEX, BL3P, BTCC, itBit, Bit-Z, BitBay, Livecoin, HitBTC, Huobi, AidosMarket, BTC Markets, bitFlyer, Luno, Bitfinex, Bitonic, WEX, BTCBOX, Lbank, EXX, Mr. Exchange, DSX, Exmo, Coinone, CoinsBank, BTC-Alpha, Coinrail, Zaif, CoinEgg, RightBTC, Bitbank and BX Thailand. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Atom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.