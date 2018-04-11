Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $42.59 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $42.59 or 0.00614364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BTCC, EXX and Upbit. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $721.34 million and $14.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02695750 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00377727 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00060828 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00105199 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00223260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,037,599 coins and its circulating supply is 16,937,599 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that occurred at block 491407. It implements a new PoW algorithm, Equihash, which makes it ASIC-resistant and can only be mined by GPUs rigs. The purpose of Bitcoin Gold is to make mining decentralized again following Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of “1 CPU = 1 vote”.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

