Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (CRYPTO:BTU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (CURRENCY:BTU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has traded flat against the dollar. One Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) coin can currently be bought for $53.75 or 0.00397052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00842599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Profile

The Reddit community for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) is /r/bitcoin_unlimited. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures)’s official website is www.bitcoinunlimited.info.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Coin Trading

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) using one of the exchanges listed above.

