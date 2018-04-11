BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.69 Million

BitcoinX [Futures] (CURRENCY:BCX) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One BitcoinX [Futures] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and OKEx. BitcoinX [Futures] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8.69 million worth of BitcoinX [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinX [Futures] has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.05578420 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinX [Futures]

BitcoinX [Futures] (CRYPTO:BCX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX [Futures]’s official website is bcx.org. The Reddit community for BitcoinX [Futures] is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinX [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @BattlecoinBCX.

Buying and Selling BitcoinX [Futures]

BitcoinX [Futures] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy BitcoinX [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinX [Futures] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinX [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

