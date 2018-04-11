BitConnect (BCC) Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. BitConnect has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $10,086.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitConnect has traded up 173.5% against the US dollar. One BitConnect coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00017284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BCC Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.01659240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004948 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017559 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022468 BTC.

BitConnect Profile

BitConnect is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2016. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,175,220 coins and its circulating supply is 9,402,643 coins. BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitConnect is bitconnectcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitfinex introduced trading on Chain Split Tokens (CST). The first such product of its kind, CSTs will allow Bitfinex customers to speculate on future fork events of the Bitcoin blockchain, specifically, the potential fork between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Unlimited. They have designated these CSTs as BCC (Bitcoin Core) and BCU (Bitcoin Unlimited). CSTs will trade as BTC and USD pairs, initially without margin and they will reevaluate that decision if there is sufficient liquidity. Users will be able to create CSTs by “splitting” a bitcoin through the Token Manager (located in the Order Type drop down menu of the sidebar order ticket). Once split, the BTC will be removed from their account for each BCC and BCU added. Through the same Token Manager, users will be able to reverse this process at anytime, trading in equal numbers of BCC and BCU to extract BTC. If no fork occurs by December 31, 2017, then BCU will expire worthless and BTC will be given in exchange for each BCC holder. If, however, there is a fork, specifically Bitcoin Unlimited, then, as soon as they list Bitcoin Unlimited, they will exchange BCU tokens for Bitcoin Unlimited tokens as well as retiring BCC tokens in favor of Bitcoin Core tokens. More detailed information can be found in the Chains Split Token Terms and Conditions. They are planning a few additional enhancements including a realtime display of total CSTs as well as segregated cold storage for the bitcoins that have been split, which we will periodically settle to and from their hot wallet. “

Buying and Selling BitConnect

BitConnect can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCC Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase BitConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitConnect must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

