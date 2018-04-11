Bitcore Hits One Day Volume of $779,843.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00064114 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC and C-CEX. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $61.22 million and approximately $779,843.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,898.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.06113140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $652.35 or 0.09457470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.01659240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.02410450 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00203127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00596839 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00074062 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 16,903,278 coins and its circulating supply is 13,843,321 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period.”

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bit-Z and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

