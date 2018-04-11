Bitdeal Achieves Market Capitalization of $373,098.00 (CRYPTO:BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Bitdeal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bitdeal has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. Bitdeal has a market cap of $373,098.00 and approximately $9,571.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.01665270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005136 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017373 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00027165 BTC.

Bitdeal Profile

Bitdeal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Bitdeal Coin Trading

Bitdeal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

