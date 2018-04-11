Bitdeal Price Down 40.4% Over Last Week (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitdeal coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Bitdeal has a market capitalization of $350,967.00 and approximately $5,352.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.01659240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004948 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017559 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022468 BTC.

About Bitdeal

Bitdeal (CRYPTO:BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Bitdeal Coin Trading

Bitdeal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

