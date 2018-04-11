BitDegree (BDG) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $16,933.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00790017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00174229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree was first traded on November 28th, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,569,198 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

