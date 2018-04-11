BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) Reaches Market Cap of $10.74 Million

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. BitDegree has a market cap of $10.74 million and $12,020.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00794898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,569,198 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

