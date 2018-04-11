BitDice Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Million (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BitDice has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. BitDice has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $3,803.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDice token can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00855550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00175275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00062717 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitDice Profile

BitDice was first traded on September 20th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. BitDice’s official website is www.bitdice.me. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDice

BitDice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase BitDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDice must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

