bitqy Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (BQ)

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. bitqy has a market cap of $8.65 million and $639.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitqy has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One bitqy token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00832265 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00172682 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitqy

bitqy’s genesis date was August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,981,275 tokens. The official website for bitqy is bitqy.org. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial.

bitqy Token Trading

bitqy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase bitqy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitqy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitqy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

