BitSend Reaches Market Cap of $10.49 Million (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, BitSend has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $10.49 million and $939,868.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00008094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.04387670 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001258 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016100 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006344 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,786,450 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

