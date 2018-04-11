Bitstar Price Down 16.7% This Week (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Bitstar has a total market cap of $472,583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008393 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001657 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000638 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010714 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 23,079,737 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

