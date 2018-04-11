bitUSD (CRYPTO:BITUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $329,546.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00016327 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $329,546.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002977 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00842599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,271,500 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not possible to purchase bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

