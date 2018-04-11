Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Black Hills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase cut Black Hills from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Black Hills from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.13.

BKH traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 135,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,872.14, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.05 million. research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

