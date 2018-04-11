Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) Price Hits $0.49

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00007135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. Blackmoon has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $611,556.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00786161 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00173306 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064724 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,185,541 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, EtherDelta, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

