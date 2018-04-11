Blackrock Global Opportunities (NYSE:BOE) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Blackrock Global Opportunities (NYSE:BOE) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Global Opportunities earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.718364507444 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Blackrock Global Opportunities has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About Blackrock Global Opportunities

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

