BlackRock Inc. Has $61.95 Million Position in Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.59% of Fidelity Southern worth $61,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LION. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Southern by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fidelity Southern by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Fidelity Southern by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fidelity Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fidelity Southern by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LION stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LION. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price objective on Fidelity Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $56,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,571.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 517 shares of company stock valued at $12,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

