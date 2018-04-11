BlackRock Inc. Has $58.98 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.47% of DXP Enterprises worth $58,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,089,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 160,811 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 492,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 142,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 128,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In other DXP Enterprises news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,175 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $124,936.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,010,087.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,625,528.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

