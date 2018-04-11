BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Loral Space & Communications (LORL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications (NASDAQ:LORL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.52% of Loral Space & Communications worth $34,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after buying an additional 49,721 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 644,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loral Space & Communications stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LORL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Loral Space & Communications Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

