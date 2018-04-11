Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,515 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.58% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $58,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $56,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,503.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,824.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cross Country Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.21, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $219.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

