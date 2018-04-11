Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Zogenix worth $106,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter worth $3,779,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter worth $31,792,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter worth $2,247,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ZGNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Sunday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $1,564,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,248.50, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

