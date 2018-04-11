Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.33% of Abbott Laboratories worth $6,289,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 40,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,044.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at $421,252,923.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,726,656.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,536.45, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/blackrock-inc-has-6-29-billion-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt-updated-updated.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.