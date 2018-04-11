Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of Beazer Homes USA worth $60,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.25, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 18.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,627.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $469,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,046.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZH. JMP Securities raised Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

