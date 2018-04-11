BlackRock Inc. Acquires 20,896 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $167,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $96,486.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $180,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 258,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,211. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,251.66, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

