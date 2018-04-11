Blackrock Limited Duration (BLW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Blackrock Limited Duration (NYSE:BLW) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Limited Duration earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.3919237570939 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 42,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,529. Blackrock Limited Duration has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Limited Duration’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Limited Duration Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

