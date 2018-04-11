BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

