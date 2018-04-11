Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

