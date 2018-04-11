Headlines about Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.2438686041987 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. 8,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,639. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/blackrock-muniyield-insured-fund-myi-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-12.html.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.