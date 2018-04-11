BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MPA opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

