Blackrock Virginia Municipal Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

