The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at UBS

Investment analysts at UBS initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of The Blackstone Group from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE BX opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $20,438.31, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 53,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,803,788.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,360,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

