Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 109.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,403.79, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 53.86% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $80.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.97 million. research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

