Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

BLTG opened at GBX 71 ($1.00) on Wednesday. Blancco Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252.45 ($3.57).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/blancco-technology-group-bltg-receives-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt-updated.html.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc provides mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Erasure and Diagnostic. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Device Eraser that erases data from smartphones and tablets running on iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry operating systems; Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

