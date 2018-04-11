BlazeCoin Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:BLZ)

BlazeCoin (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One BlazeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlazeCoin has a total market cap of $397,525.00 and $44.00 worth of BlazeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlazeCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00790017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00174229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlazeCoin Coin Profile

BlazeCoin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. BlazeCoin’s total supply is 608,557,394 coins. BlazeCoin’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ. BlazeCoin’s official website is blazeco.in. The Reddit community for BlazeCoin is /r/blazecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlazeCoin Coin Trading

BlazeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy BlazeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlazeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

