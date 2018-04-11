BlazerCoin (BLAZR) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, BlazerCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BlazerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. BlazerCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.01656370 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005104 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017513 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022571 BTC.

BlazerCoin Profile

BlazerCoin (BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf.

BlazerCoin Coin Trading

BlazerCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase BlazerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazerCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlazerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

