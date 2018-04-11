BlitzPredict Price Down 46.6% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,017.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00057741 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036909 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00109001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022502 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00451415 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,870,623 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.