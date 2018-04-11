Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Block Array has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $60,764.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Block Array has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. One Block Array token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ForkDelta and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00788110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173007 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array launched on December 23rd, 2017. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

