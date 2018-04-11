BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 27th. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005750 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Binance, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00794898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00172766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,238,470 tokens. The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason's Protocol. “

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

