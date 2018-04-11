Blocknet Price Hits $14.20 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $14.20 or 0.00207253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Blocknet has a market cap of $72.34 million and $186,085.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009958 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,093,660 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

