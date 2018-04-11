BlockPay (CRYPTO:BLOCKPAY) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. BlockPay has a market capitalization of $224,490.00 and $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockPay has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One BlockPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00788110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00173007 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlockPay Token Profile

BlockPay’s genesis date was September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch. The official website for BlockPay is blockpay.ch.

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase BlockPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockPay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

