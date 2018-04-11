Blockpool (CRYPTO:BPL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Blockpool has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $4,147.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001983 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and COSS. During the last week, Blockpool has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00093221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033207 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001256 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012272 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Blockpool Profile

Blockpool is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockpool’s official message board is www.medium.com/blockpool. The official website for Blockpool is www.blockpool.io. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockPool is a platform that aims to provide B2B blockchain-based solutions for several types of businesses across a diverse range of industries. In order to achieve it, BlockPool will deploy a globally scaled business plan by using plugins, blockchain sidechains, and other SaaS modular solutions. The BlockPool Team plans to mitigate the costs of data-driven businesses while boosting security and efficiency. Blockpool token (BPL) is a DPoS-based token that will allow network members to purchase BlockPool services and applications. Also, it will benefit the users as shareholders of the BlockPoll's profits. “

Blockpool Coin Trading

Blockpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Blockpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpool must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

