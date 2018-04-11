Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $128,900.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockport has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00854230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002969 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00171976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

