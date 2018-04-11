Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,260.13, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 133.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $178,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Deno sold 66,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,646,426.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,409,201 shares of company stock worth $34,295,912. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 283,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bloomin-brands-blmn-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.